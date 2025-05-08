Rabi, Kharif crop seasons: ‘Export of surplus urea fertilizer only after assessing requirements’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research on Wednesday said that the decision to export surplus urea fertilizer will be made only after a detailed assessment of domestic requirements for the upcoming Rabi and Kharif crop seasons in 2025-26.

Speaking during a meeting with ENGRO CEO Ali Rathore, the minister said the ministry will first gather comprehensive data from all provinces regarding their urea fertiliser needs for both crop seasons. “Only after confirming that the available stock exceeds domestic demand the government will consider allowing exports,” the minister stated.

During the meeting, the ENGRO CEO informed the minister that the current stock of urea in the country stands between 800,000 and 1,000,000 lakh tons—well above national consumption levels. He noted that all fertiliser companies are eager to export the surplus, which could help boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Rathore also urged the government to ensure a steady supply of gas to ENGRO’s older plants, which he said is critical for maintaining uninterrupted production and operations. In response, the minister assured full cooperation and said the government is committed to finding a sustainable solution to the gas supply issue.

He acknowledged that exporting surplus urea would positively impact the country’s foreign exchange reserves, but ensuring domestic needs would remain the top priority.

Hussain also stressed that the government would ensure the timely availability of fertilisers to farmers and would take all necessary measures to promote agriculture in the country.

