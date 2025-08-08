BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Sindh announces public holiday for schools on Aug 15

  • All public and private educational institutions in Sindh shall remain closed
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 05:36pm

The Sindh government has announced August 5 as a public holiday for schools across the province on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Sindh Sindh School Education & Literacy Department on Friday announced August 15 (20th Safar, 1447 AH) as a public holiday to observe Chehlum.

“In the pursuance of decision taken in the meeting of Sub-Committee of the Steering Committee held on 28th November, 2025, all public and private educational institutions working under the administrative control of School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, shall remain closed on 15th August, 2025 on account of Chehlum,” the department said in a notification.

Following this announcement, schools observing Saturdays as holiday will mark four consecutive holidays next week — August 14 gazetted public holiday, August 15 holiday announced by provincial government and then Saturday and Sunday.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is observed with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

