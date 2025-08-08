BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty, Sensex suffer longest weekly losing streak in five years on trade, earnings fears

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks fell on Friday, posting their sixth straight weekly loss as U.S. tariffs, trade uncertainty and muted earnings dampened sentiment.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex dropped 0.95% each to 24,363.3 points and 79,857.79, respectively. For the week, they shed 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. This would be their longest losing streak since April 2020.

Losses were broad-based, with 13 of 16 major sectors ending the week in the red. Small-cap and mid-cap indexes declined 1.4% and 1.1%.

IT and pharma indexes lost 0.7% and 2.8%, while financials and energy fell 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid ongoing uncertainty over a potential U.S.-India trade deal and underwhelming earnings.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out further talks until the tariff dispute is resolved. This followed a move to double tariffs to 50%, citing India’s oil imports from Russia.

“Prolonged tariff tensions and relentless foreign selling—totaling $3.47 billion since early July—have injected a fresh wave of volatility and caution into Indian markets,” said Manish Goel, founder and MD at Equentis Wealth Advisory Services.

India stock benchmarks set to open higher on proposed Trump-Putin meeting

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises fell 7.4% this week, extending losses after posting disappointing quarterly results on July 31.

Textile exporters including KPR Mill, Gokaldas Exports, Vardhman Textiles, and Trident fell 4.2%-12.1% after the U.S. hiked duties on Indian imports.

In contrast, Hero MotoCorp surged 6.7% for the week, topping the Nifty 50 after a surprise earnings beat, aided by stronger exports.

On the day, LIC gained 3.2% on a quarterly profit rise.

Bharti Airtel dropped 3.3% on multiple block deals at a discount.

“Markets are also adjusting to the RBI’s message that the economy should not expect too much incremental support from monetary policy measures for now,” said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund.

The RBI held rates steady on Wednesday but flagged tariff-related risks to the economy.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

Comments

200 characters

India’s Nifty, Sensex suffer longest weekly losing streak in five years on trade, earnings fears

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Read more stories