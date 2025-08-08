BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks set to open higher on proposed Trump-Putin meeting

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 08:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Friday, after last session’s steep intraday losses, on optimism that a proposed U.S.-Russia presidential meeting next week could ease Washington’s stance on India’s energy engagement with Russia.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,642 points as of 8:17 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 (.NSEI), opens new tab will open above Thursday’s close of 24,596.15.

The Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 1% each during Thursday’s session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, taking the total to 50%, citing New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Moscow.

Trump has threatened fresh sanctions on Russia and its trade partners from Friday unless his Russian counterpart, Vladimit Putin, agrees to end the 3-1/2-year war in Ukraine.

However, markets rebounded after a Kremlin aide confirmed an upcoming Trump-Putin meeting, which analysts said could mark a turning point in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and prompt Washington to ease pressure on nations like India that import Russian oil.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) offloaded Indian shares for the 14th straight session on Thursday, taking outflows to 49.97 billion rupees ($571 million).

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DII) continued their buying spree into the 24th straight session, purchasing equities worth 108.64 billion rupees - the largest single-day buying in four months.

Among individual stocks, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy India will be in focus, following their upcoming inclusion on the MSCI India index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax were excluded in this month’s reshuffle and will go off the index on August 26.

MSCI index inclusion is expected to drive passive inflows into constituent stocks as many foreign investors use MSCI benchmarks to align their portfolios.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks set to open higher on proposed Trump-Putin meeting

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories