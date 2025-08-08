BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.65%)
DCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.93%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.17%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
MLCF 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
NBP 141.89 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.6%)
PAEL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 191.53 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (0.94%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PRL 32.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
SNGP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TREET 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,920 Increased By 40.3 (0.27%)
BR30 42,524 Decreased By -87 (-0.2%)
KSE100 146,101 Increased By 453.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 128.5 (0.29%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 11:48am

Australian shares inched lower on Friday as banks and energy stocks declined, while investors braced for peak corporate earnings and the local central bank’s rate decision next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1% to 8,827.10 points by 0048 GMT. It had slipped below the psychologically key 8,800-level to 8,794.50 points earlier in the day.

Market participants are now awaiting results from some of the largest Australian companies next week, including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Westpac and ANZ Group.

On the local bourse, financials fell 0.4%, with three of the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.2% and 0.5%.

QBE Insurance lost 4.1% despite beating market estimates for half-year interim earnings.

Energy stocks fell 0.3% as oil slipped for the sixth straight session after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, raising hopes for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

Woodside Energy and Santos shed 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, miners rose 1.2%, capping losses on the benchmark, with Rio Tinto and BHP gaining 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 1.6% tracking a jump in bullion prices, buoyed by safe-haven demand after Trump’s tariffs took effect.

Evolution Mining rose 1.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% higher to 12,902.88 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Read more stories