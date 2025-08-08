BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.65%)
DCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.93%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.17%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
MLCF 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
NBP 141.89 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.6%)
PAEL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 191.53 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (0.94%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PRL 32.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
SNGP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TREET 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,920 Increased By 40.3 (0.27%)
BR30 42,524 Decreased By -87 (-0.2%)
KSE100 146,101 Increased By 453.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 128.5 (0.29%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, corn and soy steady after price falls stoke demand

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 11:01am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures rose slightly on Friday, building on the previous session’s gains after a decline in prices to multi-month or multi-year lows triggered some demand for U.S. exports.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $5.18-1/2 a bushel at 0519 GMT, with CBOT corn rising 0.1% to $4.07-1/2 a bushel and soybeans 0.3% higher at $9.97 a bushel.

Wheat was on track for a 0.4% weekly gain and soybeans for a 0.8% weekly gain, but corn was down 0.8% from last Friday’s close.

Ample global supply has driven down all three crops. CBOT wheat fell to a five-year low of $5.04 on Wednesday. On the same day, soybeans fell to their lowest level since April and corn dived to contract lows.

Cheap prices have, however, stimulated demand. Weekly U.S. export sales reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday showed wheat, corn and soybean volumes above market estimates.

The USDA also reported on Thursday sales of 211,680 tons of corn to Mexico and Guatemala.

Short covering by speculators also helped wheat and corn prices rebound. Commodity funds on Thursday were net buyers of corn for the first time in five trading sessions, of wheat for the first time in eight sessions, traders said.

Nevertheless, a plentiful supply continues to weigh. The Northern Hemisphere wheat harvest is in full swing, with top exporter Russia ramping up deliveries to ports, and large U.S. corn and soy harvests are expected in the coming months.

Farmers in Argentina have sown a larger wheat area this year than last year and early crop conditions are highly favourable, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Expana increased its monthly production outlook for the European Union’s main wheat crop, but cut its maize forecast.

Prices have tested lows and rebounded, but probably not yet hit bottom, said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia.

“Next week, we will see the truth,” he said.

Wheat Corn

Comments

200 characters

Wheat, corn and soy steady after price falls stoke demand

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Read more stories