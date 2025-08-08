BankIslami announces changes in key positions

BankIslami Pakistan Limited announced on Friday the appointments of an acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an acting Company Secretary.

The bank shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“Hasan Shahid, currently serving as the Company Secretary of Banklslami Pakistan Limited has been assigned the charge of acting CFO with effect from August 7, 2025,” the notice read.

Shahid will be replacing Sohail Sikandar, who will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer.

Moreover, Syed Muhammad Hasan Rizvi has been assigned the charge of acting Secretary, effective from August 7, 2025, in place of Hasan Shahid, added the notice.

BankIslami Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2004 and was granted the license of “Scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank” in 2005.