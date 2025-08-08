BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.48%)
DCL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 181.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.57%)
FCCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.49%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
HUBC 162.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.94%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
NBP 139.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.2%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PIBTL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
POWER 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PPL 191.61 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.99%)
PREMA 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
SNGP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.19%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
TRG 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,905 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
BR30 42,566 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.11%)
KSE100 145,746 Increased By 99 (0.07%)
KSE30 44,712 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gohar Ejaz hails Field Marshal for ‘safeguarding business community’

Tahir Amin Published 08 Aug, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: Economic Policy & Business Development (EPBD) Chairman Gohar Ejaz gave full credit to Field Marshal Asim Munir for “safeguarding the respect and honour of the business community” from the extended powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the Finance Act 2025.

The FBR issued a detailed procedure of investigation before any arrest of businessmen under sales tax general order (STGO) number 2 of 2025 on Wednesday.

Ejaz termed the government’s decision of making it mandatory for tax officials to consult at least two representatives of the business community before initiating investigations that could lead to arrests in tax fraud cases as a victory for taxpayers of the country.

“As announced in the meeting on July 21, 2025 with business leaders, Field Marshal Asim Munir has safeguarded the respect and honour of the business community from the draconian powers granted to the FBR in the Finance Act 2025, following a presentation by the leadership of FPCCI — Dr Gohar Ejaz, SM Tanveer, the President of FPCCI, and the presidents of 18 chambers, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Sarhad, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sialkot.”

According to the STGO, the board has directed that the following procedure shall be followed before initiating investigation leading to action under sub-section (8) and (9) of section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

(a) Inquiry shall not be initiated unless approval from the Commissioner has been obtained.

(b) After conclusion of inquiry, the Commissioner shall not give approval to initiate investigation unless he has obtained approval from the Member (Inland Revenue Operations) of the Board. Before seeking approval of the Member (Inland Revenue Operations), it is binding upon the Commissioner to make consultation with two representatives of the business community from amongst such representatives as notified by the Board. (c) Board shall notify a list of representatives of business community on FBR’s web portal.

FBR Gohar Ejaz

Comments

200 characters

Gohar Ejaz hails Field Marshal for ‘safeguarding business community’

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

Trump tariffs hit India’s garment makers as US buyers say move production

Read more stories