BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to rise after central bank rattles short NDF bets

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 08:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to appreciate at open on Friday after traders unwound short positions in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, following the central bank’s firm defence of a key level.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.48 to 87.52 range versus the U.S. dollar, higher than 87.7025 on Thursday.

The Indian currency had rallied in the NDF market after local trading closed at 3:30 p.m. IST. The 1-month USD/INR NDF dropped nearly 30 paisa within half an hour and largely held that decline through the U.S. trading session.

During Thursday’s onshore session, the currency traded in a narrow range and posted a modest advance despite additional U.S. tariffs on Indian goods announced by President Donald Trump.

A currency trader at a private sector bank said the Reserve Bank of India may have played a role in the rupee’s muted reaction to the news.

The RBI has been active in the NDF market, and has made it evident that they do not want a new high in USD/INR, at least for now, the trader said, referring to the 87.95 level.

The RBI’s defence of that threshold, along with a recovery in Indian equities, likely triggered a “mini rush” to unwind long USD/INR positions, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at a hedge fund said.

“Weak hands probably decided to exit,” the person said.

India’s equity indices wiped intraday losses to finish flat on Thursday.

The announcement of a U.S.-Russia presidential meeting may have been a possible driver of the late-session recovery, analysts said.

While Indian equities recovered, foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading around $600 million worth of shares, according to preliminary exchange data.

Meanwhile, the rupee’s Asian peers were slightly lower on the day, while the dollar index was little changed and on track for a weekly decline.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to rise after central bank rattles short NDF bets

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories