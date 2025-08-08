Risk disclosure docs: Customers’ acknowledgment mandatory for futures brokers: SECP

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has made it mandatory for futures brokers to obtain acknowledgment from their stock market customers about the risk disclosure document.

The SECP has issued an S.R.O.1448(I)/2025 to amend Futures Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2018

According to the draft amendments, the futures broker shall obtain a written, electronic, online or digital acknowledgment, having verifiable authentication credentials, or duly signed and dated by the customer, confirming that such customer has understood the nature and contents of the risk disclosure document, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025