Jazz invests over Rs25.5bn in infrastructure expansion

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: With an investment of PKR 25.5 billion, Jazz has reported a strong growth of 17.7 percent in the first half of 2025, underscoring its commitment to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The investment focuses on expanding 4G coverage, scaling digital platforms, and accelerating financial inclusion, ensuring that millions of Pakistanis benefit from affordable, high-quality digital services.

Jazz delivered another strong quarter, with 2Q25 revenue up 15.3 percent year-on-year in local currency, driven by resilient telecom operations and 35.7 percent digital revenue growth, which contributed 28.1 percent of total revenue versus 23.9 percent last year.

EBITDA rose 5.4 percent with a 41.6 percent margin, underscoring Jazz’s shift to a Service Co, while capex of PKR 16 billion highlighted its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

With over 21 million monthly active users, Pakistan’s leading digital financial service JazzCash processed a gross transaction value of PKR 11.7 trillion during the last twelve months as of Q2 2025. Its extensive network comprising 367,000 active merchants and nearly 107,000 active agents has facilitated considerable digitalization of society, with over 140,000 digital loans issued daily.

Commenting on the financial results, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz said that second quarter results reflect not only strong financial performance but also our commitment to Pakistan’s digital future. “In the first half of the year, we accelerated investments in 4G, digital platforms, and financial inclusion, while optimizing our portfolio through initiatives like the Deodar transaction. These steps are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and future-ready economy, where connectivity and capability work together to improve the lives of millions of Pakistanis,” he added.

During the quarter, Jazz’s total subscribers reached 73.9 million, including 54.6 million 4G users, up 15.3 percent year-on-year, with 4G penetration rising to 73.9 percent. VoLTE users reached 32 million, while VoWiFi daily active users stood at 5.22 million, enabling seamless, high-quality calling even without cellular coverage.

