Cabinet body underscores need for enhancing cotton production, profitability

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Essential Crops had emphasised the need for coordinated, evidence based, and actionable steps to restore cotton’s central role in the national economy, strengthen global competitiveness, and improve farmer incomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar chaired the fourth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Essential Cash Crops, here on Thursday.

The committee undertook a comprehensive review of Pakistan’s cotton sector.

Discussions focused on enhancing production and profitability, improving seed quality, technology adoption and research, addressing climate vulnerabilities, and mobilising all stakeholders across the public and private cotton value chain.

Dar instructed the Ministry of National Food Security to prepare an action plan, for a follow-up committee ensuring that policy recommendations made in earlier meetings are translated into implementable measures.

