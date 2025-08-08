BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-08-08

Head coach reviews Pakistan Shaheens’ England tour plan

Muhammad Saleem Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: With the Pakistan national team due to tour England in the near future, it was essential for us to identify players who could adapt quickly and perform in these conditions.

This was stated by Imran Farhat, head coach Pakistan Shaheens, which undertook 15-day tour of England that comprised of white and red-ball series.

During the tour, Shaheens featured in a three-match one-day series and two three-day fixtures. Pakistan Shaheens won the one-day series 2-1, played against the Professional County Club Select XI while both the three-day match ended in a draw.

Led by Saud Shakeel, Shaheens saw Azan Awais emerge as the top run-scorer in the one-day series, amassing 164 runs from three matches, including two half-centuries. In the bowling department, Ubaid Shah was the leading wicket-taker, claiming six wickets across three matches, including figures of four for 41 in the third one-dayer.

Imran Farhat said, “We have identified a strong group of youngsters who we believe are part of our future. Our bowling in the one-day series was good; every bowler delivered strong results and our fielding was spot on. We also made sure everyone got a chance to play in the series, we followed a process and kept a consistent rotation policy in place.”

He said, “Looking at the red-ball matches, we saw some great performances from the players. The areas we were looking to improve in the top order were addressed quite effectively. Going forward, these players will continue to gain experience in first-class cricket and hopefully establish themselves further.”

Imran said, “We have discovered several promising players, both in red-ball and white-ball formats, which is a very positive takeaway. Each player will now return with an individual development plan that focuses on areas they need to improve in, be it technical, tactical or professional aspects, to become fully prepared for international cricket.”

He said, “Our focus throughout has been on building a strong bench. These young players, through their performances, have shown they are capable. We also assessed how well they adapted to the English conditions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

England tour Saud Shakeel Pakistan Shaheens head coach

Comments

200 characters

Head coach reviews Pakistan Shaheens’ England tour plan

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories