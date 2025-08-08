Issues facing traders: LCCI, MBCCI agree to strengthen cooperation

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for resolving issues of the business community, promoting trade and industry and contributing to policy-making through joint efforts.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Senior Vice President of the Mandi Bahauddin Chamber Captain Taimoor Ahmed (R). Former Senior Vice President of LCCI, Ali Hussam Asghar, was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the office-bearers of both chambers stressed that the prevailing economic challenges of Pakistan can only be overcome through mutual consultation, policy reforms and active participation of the business community.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the Lahore Chamber has always believed in collaboration with chambers from smaller cities and regional zones. He assured that the partnership with the Mandi Bahauddin Chamber would be further strengthened. He said both institutions would work together on experience-sharing, exchange of trade delegations, organizing joint seminars, workshops and formulating policy recommendations.

Captain Taimoor Ahmed (R) appreciated the commendable role of LCCI in supporting Pakistan’s economy and welcomed its cooperation with smaller city chambers. He added that collaboration with LCCI would greatly benefit the business community of Mandi Bahauddin and give a new dimension to trade activities in the region through joint initiatives.

Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that all chambers across the country should establish strong inter-chamber linkages to raise a unified voice on key economic issues before policymakers.

The participants also agreed to devise a coordinated and organized action plan at both federal and provincial levels to resolve the challenges being faced by the business community. They pledged to utilize each other’s platforms for the betterment of the national economy.

