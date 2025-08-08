Further empowerment for MUFAP: Mutual funds to go digital with SECP support

ISLAMABAD: To make mutual funds more accessible to the general public, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is incentivising digital transformation and further empowering the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

In a media briefing held at the SECP Headquarters, Commissioner Zeeshan Rehman Khattak said the SECP has introduced a series of regulatory and developmental measures to reinforce the mutual funds industry and foster financial inclusion.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to investor protection, operational efficiency, and regulatory alignment with global standards. He emphasized the central role of digitisation in driving innovation within the financial sector.

A key initiative is the launch of a Digital Asset Management Companies (AMC) framework, which includes reduced minimum equity and fund size thresholds, fully digital onboarding, and streamlined operations — measures designed to boost innovation and accessibility.

In a landmark move, the SECP has registered MUFAP as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) under the SECP Act, 1997—the first such designation in Pakistan’s financial services industry. The MUFAP will now assist in regulatory development, member compliance, and investor outreach, helping build trust and transparency across the sector.

To shape the future roadmap of the Mutual Fund industry, the SECP recently engaged with key industry stakeholders and developed a white paper focusing on key reform areas. These include advancing digital transformation, developing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), introducing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and infrastructure funds, and formulating strategies to enhance financial inclusion. The white paper is available on the SECP website.

Additionally, a dedicated committee has been formed to accelerate ETF market growth and improve investor participation.

These reforms reflect the SECP’s proactive approach to strengthening capital markets and ensuring sustainable, inclusive financial development in Pakistan.

