PTCL Group partners with Teradata

ISLAMABAD: The PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has partnered with Teradata to transform and scale its Enterprise Data Warehouse platform, said a press release.

This extended engagement marks a significant milestone in the PTCL Group’s journey toward digital excellence, aligned with its vision to become a data-driven, AI-enabled enterprise.

This partnership extension will enable PTCL Group to scale its data infrastructure into a high-performance, intelligent platform capable of supporting real-time insights, smarter decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences. The initiative is central to PTCL Group’s broader data and AI roadmap, aimed at creating operational agility and long-term service excellence.

Jafar Khalid, group chief technology and information officer PTCL and Ufone 4G, said, “Our extended collaboration with Teradata is a key step in PTCL Group’s intelligent digital transformation journey. Scaling our Enterprise Data Warehouse platform allows us to unlock new capabilities in analytics that are essential for driving innovation and elevating customer value. This partnership reflects a shared vision for creating an agile and intelligence-led enterprise.”

