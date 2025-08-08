Punjab Revenue Authority launches crackdown on unregistered service providers

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has formed special monitoring teams to ensure sales tax compliance and oversee the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) across service sectors, including hotels, restaurants, and marriage halls throughout Punjab.

According to PRA officials, the move aims to broaden the tax net and enhance real-time monitoring of taxable transactions.

In line with the directions of PRA Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Asif has deployed dedicated teams to supervise inspections in Lahore and other districts. Unregistered service providers in these sectors have been given a final deadline of September 15 to complete their registration with PRA.

The authority has already served advance compulsory registration notices to non-compliant businesses. After the deadline, strict enforcement measures will follow, including the sealing of premises, penalties, and further legal action against those who fail to register, install the EIMS, or meet tax obligations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025