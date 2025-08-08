BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-08

Industrial policy: Govt considering serious reforms: SAPM

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Thursday, while emphasising boosting investor confidence through policy reforms has said that the government was considering some serious reforms in industrial policy.

While chairing a meeting of the sub-committees on Investment Protection and Repatriation Investment here, he said that sustainable economic growth is possible only through reviving investor confidence in government policies.

The sub-committees put forward several key proposals, including: (i) Amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001; (ii) Reforms in the Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992, and (iii) Revisions to the General Clauses Act, 1897.

He highlighted the importance of creating a secure and attractive environment for both local and foreign investors, said a news release. “We must provide strong legal and institutional protection to investors in order to encourage investment in Pakistan,” he said and maintained that these efforts reflect the government’s continued commitment to facilitating economic growth and building investor trust through legislative and policy reforms.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, representatives from various Chambers of Commerce, and other key stakeholders.

The SAPM has announced that the government will ensure improved credit to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and distressed segment. Special amendments in various laws will be made to create a business-friendly environment and ensure the investors security as well as promoting localisation. The sick industrial units will be restored and banks will be encouraged to provide them loans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAPM industrial policy Haroon Akhtar Khan

Comments

200 characters

Industrial policy: Govt considering serious reforms: SAPM

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories