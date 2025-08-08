Industrial policy: Govt considering serious reforms: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Thursday, while emphasising boosting investor confidence through policy reforms has said that the government was considering some serious reforms in industrial policy.

While chairing a meeting of the sub-committees on Investment Protection and Repatriation Investment here, he said that sustainable economic growth is possible only through reviving investor confidence in government policies.

The sub-committees put forward several key proposals, including: (i) Amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001; (ii) Reforms in the Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992, and (iii) Revisions to the General Clauses Act, 1897.

He highlighted the importance of creating a secure and attractive environment for both local and foreign investors, said a news release. “We must provide strong legal and institutional protection to investors in order to encourage investment in Pakistan,” he said and maintained that these efforts reflect the government’s continued commitment to facilitating economic growth and building investor trust through legislative and policy reforms.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, representatives from various Chambers of Commerce, and other key stakeholders.

The SAPM has announced that the government will ensure improved credit to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and distressed segment. Special amendments in various laws will be made to create a business-friendly environment and ensure the investors security as well as promoting localisation. The sick industrial units will be restored and banks will be encouraged to provide them loans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025