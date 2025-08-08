Dar reviews energy sector’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review challenges facing Pakistan’s energy sector.

Discussions focused on key issues affecting the financial sustainability and long-term stability of the sector, including energy consumption patterns, pricing mechanisms, subsidy management, and the reduction of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses.

Dar directed the relevant ministries to propose concrete, actionable measures to address these challenges, while ensuring long-term sectoral stability.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, NC on Power Reforms, NC SIFC, secretaries of finance and power, and other senior government officials.

