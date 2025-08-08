BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-08

Pakistan should take advantage of ‘lowest’ US tariffs: FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh has emphasised the need that Pakistan should take full advantage of the lowest tariffs from the US in the region.

He said that the US tariff imposed on India is 50 percent, on Bangladesh and Vietnam 20 percent, and on Pakistan 19 percent.

He expressed fear that higher production costs compared to other countries in the region can neutralize this benefit.

Taxes and high electricity and gas prices for the industry are a major obstacle to taking advantage of low tariffs, said Atif Ikram Sheikh.

The government should immediately pay attention to the issue and reduce energy prices for the industrial sector, Atif Ikram Sheikh demanded.

He said a significant increase in exports, especially textile exports, to the US is possible with a reduction in production costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan should take advantage of ‘lowest’ US tariffs: FPCCI

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories