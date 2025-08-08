Pakistan should take advantage of ‘lowest’ US tariffs: FPCCI

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh has emphasised the need that Pakistan should take full advantage of the lowest tariffs from the US in the region.

He said that the US tariff imposed on India is 50 percent, on Bangladesh and Vietnam 20 percent, and on Pakistan 19 percent.

He expressed fear that higher production costs compared to other countries in the region can neutralize this benefit.

Taxes and high electricity and gas prices for the industry are a major obstacle to taking advantage of low tariffs, said Atif Ikram Sheikh.

The government should immediately pay attention to the issue and reduce energy prices for the industrial sector, Atif Ikram Sheikh demanded.

He said a significant increase in exports, especially textile exports, to the US is possible with a reduction in production costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025