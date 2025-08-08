BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Home appliances: CCP receives Rs90m penalties from two brands

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received a total amount of PKR 90 million from two electronic home appliance brands, paid against the penalties imposed for engaging in anti-competitive conduct.

The penalties were imposed after the CCP concluded that both companies had violated competition law by restricting their dealers from selling products below specified prices, offering discounts, or providing package deals — practices that limited price competition in the market. Although the companies challenged the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), the Tribunal upheld the Commission’s findings and directed the companies to deposit the penalty amount within 30 days.

