Sri Lanka shares post first weekly drop

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares eked out gains on Thursday but ended the holiday-shortened week 0.4% lower, snapping a six-week rally.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.11% at 19,826.57.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) was the top percentage boost on the benchmark, gaining 25%, while Co-Operative Insurance Company was the top drag, shedding 6.25%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 115.1 million shares from 162.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 3.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.84 million) from 4.45 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.