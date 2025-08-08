BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-08

Asian currencies: Taiwan dollar hits one-week high

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies firmed and most stock markets rose on Thursday as investors appeared to dismiss US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, while expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut boosted risk appetite and weakened the dollar.

The Taiwan dollar led the gains, rising 0.6% to a one-week high. The South Korean won advanced 0.5%, while the Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht both climbed 0.3%.

The greenback held on to its losses against major peers as weak US jobs data cemented bets for a US rate cut, keeping the initial jobless claims numbers due this week in focus.

Markets largely shook off Trump’s latest tariff moves, including an additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases and a threatened 100% duty on semiconductor chips.

Most Asian tech heavyweights are expected to be exempt from chip levies if they have committed to US manufacturing or are establishing operations there.

However, some markets showed vulnerability to tariff threats. Philippine shares fell 1% after the president of the domestic semiconductor industry warned that 100% tariffs could be “devastating,” given semiconductors comprise 70% of the country’s total electronics exports.

The index recouped the losses to trade flat by 0740 GMT, while the peso gained 0.3%. Threatened tariffs on pharmaceutical and technology sectors could provide the greenback support this month, even as further weakness in the dollar is anticipated following the weak payrolls data, warned Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Regional stock markets advanced elsewhere, with Singapore and South Korea both rising more than 0.8%.

Taiwan Asian currencies

