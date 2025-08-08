BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Markets Print 2025-08-08

Volume of business improves on cotton market

Published 08 Aug, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday witnessed a mixed trend. The volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Around, 3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,000 to RS 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Jhole were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,350 per maund, 600 bales of Jam Sahib were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Hala were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah, 200 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund, 400 bales of Faqirwali were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad and 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

