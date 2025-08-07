Nepra approves Rs1.89 cut in uniform tariff for Aug-Oct

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Thursday a decrease of Rs1.89 in the uniform tariff for three months starting from August.

The authority decided to allow “negative quarterly adjustments of Rs55,874 million pertaining to the 4th quarter of the FY 2024-25, in a period of 03 months i.e. August 2025 to October 2025, at a uniform rate of negative Rs1.8881/kWh, to be applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers of XWDISCOs,” Nepra notification read.

The quarterly adjustment is also applicable to consumers of K-Electric except life line and prepaid consumers.

During the public hearing earlier this week on quarterly adjustments, Nepra had hinted at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit.