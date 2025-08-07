BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Waller is favorite for Fed chair among Trump team, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 08:14pm
(L-R) Members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Christopher Waller, Michelle Bowman, Chair Jerome Powell, and Vice Chair Lael Brainard gather for a group photo at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building of the Federal Reserve May 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Christopher Waller, Michelle Bowman, Chair Jerome Powell, and Vice Chair Lael Brainard gather for a group photo at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building of the Federal Reserve May 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair among President Donald Trump’s team, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates, and while he has backed off threats to try to oust Powell before his term ends on May 15, has accelerated the search for a replacement.

Waller argued for an interest-rate cut at the Fed’s July meeting, citing his worries about labor market deterioration, and dissented when the majority decided to leave short-term borrowing costs unchanged.

Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held again

Waller, who was appointed to the Fed board by Trump in 2020, has said he would accept the job of Fed chair if offered.

Separately, the White House is interviewing candidates to fill the soon-to-be-open seat on the Fed board vacated by Governor Adriana Kugler.

