Aug 07, 2025
Pakistan

Punjab extends summer vacations by one month

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:09pm

The government of Punjab on Thursday announced that it would extend summer holidays for all public and private schools by one month.

Punjab’s Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, announced the development on X (formerly Twitter).

“Schools in Punjab will reopen from the first of September,” he said on X.

Earlier, a notification surfaced on social media platforms, claiming that all public and private schools in Punjab would remain closed until the end of August due to severe weather conditions.

However, the department has labeled the document as “fake” and urged the public not to believe or share unverified information.

It should be noted that the Punjab government had announced the closure of schools across the province from May 28 instead of June 1 due to the heatwave.

