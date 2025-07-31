SBP foreign exchange reserves fall by $153 million to $14.30 billion

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $153 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.30 billion as of July 25, the central bank said Thursday.

According to the SBP, the decline was due to external debt repayments.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.61 billion, including $5.30 billion held by commercial banks.

“During the week ended on 25-July-2025, SBP reserves increased by $153 million to US$14,303.9 million,” it said.

Last week, the SBP fell by $69 million to $14.46 billion