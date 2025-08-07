Pakistan Navy, ANF seize $38 million worth of narcotics off Pasni coast

The Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC), seized a massive consignment of narcotics from the Arabian Sea near Pasni, the military said on Thursday.

The haul included approximately 1,100 kilograms of hashish, 50 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice), and 100 kilograms of heroin, with an estimated international market value of $38 million, according to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy.

The drugs were reportedly being trafficked via sea routes to international destinations.

The seized narcotics were handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings.

The successful interdiction underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to curbing illicit activities along the country’s maritime frontiers.

“This operation is a testament to PN’s resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation,” the statement added.

The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining maritime security and establishing the rule of law at sea.