BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.94%)
DCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
DGKC 181.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.36%)
FCCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
GCIL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
HUBC 165.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.58%)
KEL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 21.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.33%)
NBP 138.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.27%)
PAEL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (1.76%)
PREMA 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.49%)
SNGP 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,862 Increased By 5.4 (0.04%)
BR30 42,383 Increased By 39.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 145,479 Increased By 390.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 44,670 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms on stronger fix and upbeat trade data

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 12:37pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, supported by a stronger official midpoint and upbeat trade data, which helped ease concerns over tariff-related pressures.

China’s exports beat forecasts in July, as manufacturers made the most of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington to ship goods ahead of a looming deadline later this month.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1830 per dollar and was last trading at 7.1809 as of 0244 GMT, 27 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.65% weaker than he midpoint.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1345 per dollar, its strongest since November 6, 2024, and 364 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The PBOC has been fixing the yuan more to the stronger side as the dollar gradually climbed from a 3-year low since early July.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade a maximum of 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the 25% duties announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil, depending on what happens.

The yuan did not react much on the news, although Citi analysts in a note it would “likely continue facing resistance near 7.1840 per dollar, then 7.1808 near-term”.

Citi analysts said they assessed the impact of transshipment tariffs but concluded that local policymakers should primarily focus on direct U.S. tariffs, reciprocal measures, and fentanyl-related actions.

“China may also continue diversifying its supply chains, searching for new growth opportunities beyond the U.S., which, in the medium-term, could be a net benefit for local markets,” they said.

Market reaction was largely muted after Trump said it would impose a tariff of about 100% on semiconductor chips imported from countries not producing in America or planning to do so.

The deadline for the Sino-U.S. trade truce is August 12.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1838 yuan per dollar, up about 0.01% in Asian trade.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major currencies was 0.071% higher at 98.25.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan firms on stronger fix and upbeat trade data

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Pakistan risks wasting ‘golden opportunity’ in US market: FPCCI

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

Read more stories