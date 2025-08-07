China, Hong Kong stocks extend gains as Chinese exports beat forecasts

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose in morning trade on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data added fuel to the recent market rally despite renewed U.S. tariff threats.
-
China’s exports beat forecasts in July with outbound shipments up 7.2% year-on-year, customs data showed, as manufacturers made the most of a tariff truce with the U.S.
-
Markets largely looked past U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that he could announce further tariffs on goods from China, similar to the 25% duties slapped earlier on India over its Russian oil purchases, depending on what happens.
-
Investors remain focused on the August 12 deadline, waiting to see if Beijing and Washington could reach a durable tariff agreement.
-
The market shows a risk-on mood with better China July exports, and domestic conviction remains solid, Wee Khoon Chong, a senior APAC market strategist at BNY, Hong Kong, said in a note.
-
BNY maintains its view that the Shanghai benchmark would test 3,700, he added.
-
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,638.40, after closing at its highest since late 2021 on Wednesday. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.1%.
-
The semiconductor sector led the way, with a 1.3% gain despite Trump saying the U.S. could levy a 100% tariff on some chip imports, as analysts say the move only has limited impact on Chinese chipmakers and could accelerate domestic production.
-
Defensive sectors including banks, liquor and consumer staples were up 0.2%-0.5%.
-
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index also reversed earlier losses with a 0.5% gain, and the tech index added 0.5%.
-
Local developers jumped 2.2% as New World Development surged as much as 16% on a report of take-private talks.
Comments