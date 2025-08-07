BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
DCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
DGKC 181.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.27%)
FCCL 49.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.71%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
GCIL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.52%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 21.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
MLCF 83.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.39%)
NBP 138.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.51%)
PAEL 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
POWER 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PPL 183.30 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.65%)
PREMA 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.53%)
SNGP 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
TRG 58.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,862 Increased By 5.4 (0.04%)
BR30 42,383 Increased By 39.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 145,465 Increased By 377 (0.26%)
KSE30 44,664 Decreased By -49 (-0.11%)
Aug 07, 2025
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks extend gains as Chinese exports beat forecasts

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 12:32pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose in morning trade on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data added fuel to the recent market rally despite renewed U.S. tariff threats.

  • China’s exports beat forecasts in July with outbound shipments up 7.2% year-on-year, customs data showed, as manufacturers made the most of a tariff truce with the U.S.

  • Markets largely looked past U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that he could announce further tariffs on goods from China, similar to the 25% duties slapped earlier on India over its Russian oil purchases, depending on what happens.

  • Investors remain focused on the August 12 deadline, waiting to see if Beijing and Washington could reach a durable tariff agreement.

  • The market shows a risk-on mood with better China July exports, and domestic conviction remains solid, Wee Khoon Chong, a senior APAC market strategist at BNY, Hong Kong, said in a note.

  • BNY maintains its view that the Shanghai benchmark would test 3,700, he added.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,638.40, after closing at its highest since late 2021 on Wednesday. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.1%.

  • The semiconductor sector led the way, with a 1.3% gain despite Trump saying the U.S. could levy a 100% tariff on some chip imports, as analysts say the move only has limited impact on Chinese chipmakers and could accelerate domestic production.

  • Defensive sectors including banks, liquor and consumer staples were up 0.2%-0.5%.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index also reversed earlier losses with a 0.5% gain, and the tech index added 0.5%.

  • Local developers jumped 2.2% as New World Development surged as much as 16% on a report of take-private talks.

China and Hong Kong stocks





