Pakistan

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

  • Police vehicle was target of blast, however three citizens were killed, say police
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 12:44pm

A loud explosion claimed three lives and left 14 others injured on Thursday in the Wana Rustam Bazaar area of South Waziristan while a police van was on a routine patrol, Aaj News reported.

Terrorist attacks have increased in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The attacks primarily target security forces and law enforcement officers, including police. The number of attacks grew after the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) violated a ceasefire deal with the government in 2022.

Police said the police vehicle was target of the blast, however three passers-by were killed and fourteen people, including a police officer, were injured. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

Police said that the injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, where medical staff are treating them. Following the explosion, police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

According to security sources, preliminary investigations suggest that a remote-controlled or improvised explosive device (IED) may have been used in the blast, but full details will emerge after the investigation.

Last night the military’s media wing reported that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army, including a major, embraced martyrdom in Mastung district after Indian-sponsored terrorists from the group “Fitna al Hindustan” targeted a security forces’ vehicle using an IED.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred during the night between August 5 and 6. The martyred personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (31), a resident of Narowal District; Naik Ibni Amin (37), hailing from Swabi District; and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (33), from Karak District.

