3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

At least three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police in Bannu, officials said Thursday.

According to a statement from Bannu police, the operation was conducted late on Wednesday night on a tip-off near Nawaz Abad in the Fatteh Khel area, where the terrorists were reportedly hiding.

“As law enforcement personnel cordoned off the suspected location, the terrorists opened fire, the statement said, adding that all three were killed in the retaliatory exchange.

Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

The deceased were identified as Mudassir alias Mudassari, son of Haider Ali; Turab alias Umar Khitab alias Malang, son of Raqiyaz; and Muhammad Hussain alias Muaz, son of Shad Ayaz.

The police said the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of police personnel, attacks on police stations and check posts, and several bomb blasts in the region. Recovered from the scene were one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a 30-bore pistol, and a locally made improvised explosive device (IED).

DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan and DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi, who led the operation, said the action demonstrated the “professionalism, bravery, and determination” of law enforcement agencies.

Key facilitator in Peshawar Police Lines terrorist attack arrested: KP IG

“This operation is a clear example of our unwavering resolve to protect citizens and establish lasting peace in the region,” the officials said in a joint statement.

Security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have intensified in recent months amid a surge in militant activity following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with the TTP in late 2022.