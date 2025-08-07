Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE
The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) announced on Thursday that it has qualified for direct exports to Carrefour Majid Al-Futtaim -Hyper Market LLC - (MAF) ’s operations across the UAE.
This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.
“By surpassing Carrefour (MAF)’s stringent quality benchmarks, TOMCL is now an approved vendor for all Carrefour (Majid Al-Futtaim -Hyper Market LLC) UAE retail networks, significantly enhancing its regional footprint and positioning the company as a trusted halal meat supplier across major Middle Eastern retail markets,” TOMCL said.
The company added that the historic milestone follows TOMCL’s successful completion of Carrefour (Majid Al-Futtaim - Hyper Market LLC) ’s comprehensive systems, hygiene, and operational excellence audit, in which the company achieved score of 94.89%.
“The audit assessed TOMCL’s end-to-end compliance with international standards.”
On August 5, the company announced a significant expansion of its international market presence with its entry into Tajikistan, a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.
The company said it had secured confirmed export orders for frozen boneless beef valued at $3.24 million, which are to be fulfilled over the current financial year.
