Business & Finance TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 37.60 Increased By ▲ 6.12%

Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2025 12:17pm

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) announced on Thursday that it has qualified for direct exports to Carrefour Majid Al-Futtaim -Hyper Market LLC - (MAF) ’s operations across the UAE.

This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“By surpassing Carrefour (MAF)’s stringent quality benchmarks, TOMCL is now an approved vendor for all Carrefour (Majid Al-Futtaim -Hyper Market LLC) UAE retail networks, significantly enhancing its regional footprint and positioning the company as a trusted halal meat supplier across major Middle Eastern retail markets,” TOMCL said.

The company added that the historic milestone follows TOMCL’s successful completion of Carrefour (Majid Al-Futtaim - Hyper Market LLC) ’s comprehensive systems, hygiene, and operational excellence audit, in which the company achieved score of 94.89%.

“The audit assessed TOMCL’s end-to-end compliance with international standards.”

On August 5, the company announced a significant expansion of its international market presence with its entry into Tajikistan, a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The company said it had secured confirmed export orders for frozen boneless beef valued at $3.24 million, which are to be fulfilled over the current financial year.

