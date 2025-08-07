BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to hold ground after Trump ramps up tariff heat on Indian goods

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 08:17am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open largely unchanged on Thursday, showing limited reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s additional tariffs on Indian goods, which traders said was largely expected and factored in.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.70-87.75 range versus the U.S. dollar, largely unchanged from Wednesday’s close of 87.7325.

Indian equities too appeared largely unfazed by the additional tariffs, with GIFT Nifty futures pointing to a muted open.

On Wednesday, Trump hit Indian goods with an extra 25% tariff, blaming oil ties with Russia.

The new duties, kicking in on August 28, could lift tariffs on some exports to 50% - one of the steepest rates for a U.S. trade partner.

“We knew more tariffs were coming after all those hints by Trump,” a currency trader at a private sector banks said.

It appears that the rupee and Indian equities had largely priced them in, he added. The rupee’s measured response to the new tariffs likely reflects the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) resolve to prevent a breach of the all-time low of 87.95, the trader said.

The central bank was likely selling dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday when the currency was at risk of slipping past that level.

India-U.S. trade relations have entered a turbulent phase, marked by escalating tariffs and the U.S.‘s unease over New Delhi’s continued energy engagement with Russia.

The developments have raised concerns about higher volatility in Indian assets, with investors bracing for the fallout from worsening relations.

The additional tariffs were not “entirely unexpected”, especially since Trump had recently threatened substantial tariffs on India, Barclays Bank said, adding that if implemented in full, would “certainly dent India’s growth outlook”.

However, the bank added that the announcement likely represents a pressure tactic and expects the final U.S. duty on Indian goods to settle lower.

Citi Research noted that with the extra tariffs kicking in after 21 days, there’s window for negotiations.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to hold ground after Trump ramps up tariff heat on Indian goods

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories