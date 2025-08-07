Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

ISLAMABAD: Fulfilling a major demand of the business community, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member (Inland Revenue Operations) would be legally bound to consult representatives of the business community before ordering any investigation to arrest a businessman on charges of tax fraud.

Without this consultation process with the business community, no investigation against the businessman would be approved by the FBR Member (Inland Revenue Operations).

The FBR has issued a detailed procedure of investigation before any arrest of businessmen under sales tax general order (STGO) number 2 of 2025 on Wednesday.

Representatives of the business community responded that the notification of the pre-arrest committee regarding section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 as per agreement, having two representatives of business committee from the concerned zone has been issued by the FBR. This will be a safeguard that no undue pressure/action is taken against the business community of Pakistan because of presence of our two members in the committee, they added.

According to the STGO, the Board has directed that the following procedure shall be followed before initiating investigation leading to action under sub-section (8) and (9) of section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

(a) Inquiry shall not be initiated unless approval from the Commissioner has been obtained.

(b) After conclusion of inquiry, the Commissioner shall not give approval to initiate investigation unless he has obtained approval from the Member (Inland Revenue Operations) of the Board.

Before seeking approval of the Member (Inland Revenue Operations), it is binding upon the Commissioner to make consultation with two representatives of the business community from amongst such representatives as notified by the Board.

(c) Board shall notify a list of representatives of business community on FBR’s web portal.

€ Trade organizations mentioned shall nominate two persons each, (who should be compliant and reasonably significant taxpayers) and send their names to the Member Inland Revenue Operations, FBR Head Quarters.

The Member Inland Revenue Operations shall nominate 02 persons For each region for consultation from amongst persons nominated by The Trade Organizations based on the income tax payments made bythem for the latest tax year, exports and compliance history. The Member Inland Revenue Operations shall not select more than

One person from a nominating trade organization in one region, FBR added.

