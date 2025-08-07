BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 85.41 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.55%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 182.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.1%)
FCCL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.35%)
GCIL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.56%)
HUBC 165.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
NBP 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.56%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 181.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.55%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.49%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,843 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,361 Increased By 17.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 145,533 Increased By 444.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,638 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.17%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-07

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: Fulfilling a major demand of the business community, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member (Inland Revenue Operations) would be legally bound to consult representatives of the business community before ordering any investigation to arrest a businessman on charges of tax fraud.

Without this consultation process with the business community, no investigation against the businessman would be approved by the FBR Member (Inland Revenue Operations).

The FBR has issued a detailed procedure of investigation before any arrest of businessmen under sales tax general order (STGO) number 2 of 2025 on Wednesday.

Arrest in ST fraud cases: FBR IR officers empowered to exercise civil court powers

Representatives of the business community responded that the notification of the pre-arrest committee regarding section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 as per agreement, having two representatives of business committee from the concerned zone has been issued by the FBR. This will be a safeguard that no undue pressure/action is taken against the business community of Pakistan because of presence of our two members in the committee, they added.

According to the STGO, the Board has directed that the following procedure shall be followed before initiating investigation leading to action under sub-section (8) and (9) of section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

(a) Inquiry shall not be initiated unless approval from the Commissioner has been obtained.

(b) After conclusion of inquiry, the Commissioner shall not give approval to initiate investigation unless he has obtained approval from the Member (Inland Revenue Operations) of the Board.

Before seeking approval of the Member (Inland Revenue Operations), it is binding upon the Commissioner to make consultation with two representatives of the business community from amongst such representatives as notified by the Board.

(c) Board shall notify a list of representatives of business community on FBR’s web portal.

€ Trade organizations mentioned shall nominate two persons each, (who should be compliant and reasonably significant taxpayers) and send their names to the Member Inland Revenue Operations, FBR Head Quarters.

The trade organizations mentioned in the STGO shall nominate two persons each, (who should be compliant and reasonably significant taxpayers) and send their names to the Member Inland Revenue Operations, FBR Head Quarters.

The Member Inland Revenue Operations shall nominate 02 persons For each region for consultation from amongst persons nominated by The Trade Organizations based on the income tax payments made bythem for the latest tax year, exports and compliance history. The Member Inland Revenue Operations shall not select more than

One person from a nominating trade organization in one region, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR business community Inland Revenue Sales Tax Act 1990 STGO FBR Member businessman tax frauds FBR arrest powers

Comments

200 characters

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Read more stories