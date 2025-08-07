ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

LAHORE: Emma Fan, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has discussed in detail textile sector’s performance, outlook of global textile exports and the ways and means to further upsurge the volume and value of Pakistan’s textile exports.

ADB delegation headed Ms Emma Fan, Country Director, including Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director, Khayyam Abbasi, Programmes Officer, Shaheryar Choudhry, Senior Investment Officer and M Ismail Khan, Unit Head, Media Communications & Public Policy had intensive brainstorming session with APTMA management at Lahore.

On arrival at APTMA, ADB delegation was received by APTMA office-bearers including Kamran Arshad Chairman, Asad Shafi Chairman North, Haroon Ellahi Shaikh, Muhammad Ali, Ahsan Shahid, Senior Executives and the Secretary General Raza Baqir along with other leading exporters and members of the Association.

July textile exports grow 33.7pc to $1.69bn YoY

ADB delegation asked business community in general and textile exporters in particular to adopt immediate measures for compliance of all international conventions especially with reference to sustainability issues, labour and human rights.

ADB delegation gave insightful information about ADB with focus on their new Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan. They highlighted key opportunities in different realms of economy and the pivotal challenges facing the region.

Emma Fan pointed out that ADB strategy outlines four priority areas which include energising the private sector, optimising public sector, enabling human resource, expanding connectivity and access and fostering resilience aimed at long term economic growth of Pakistan.

ADB-APTMA Consul-tative Session had detailed brainstorming on Pakistan’s export potential across diverse sectors with focus on textiles and apparels. Critical role of consistent business friendly policies and broadening of the country’s export base to higher value added textile exports were particularly highlighted. ADB expressed strong interest in deepening collaboration with APTMA as part of its strategic road map for Pakistan’s sustainable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Arshad Chairman APTMA gave an overview of Pakistan’s textile industry, major issues faced by the industry and way forward for enhancing ADB APTMA coordination. He also presented $50 billion textile export vision in a span of 5 years through setting up of 1000 garments plant with plug and play facilities in dedicated Apparel Parks.

He sought assistance from ADB for the development of the proposed Apparel Parks which would not only boost exports but also generate employment opportunities for millions of workers directly and indirectly to help in poverty alleviation and uplift foreign exchange reserves.

Highlighting export potential of Pakistan, Kamran informed that Pakistan has witnessed impressive growth in value added textile sectors. He added that more than 70 percent of Pakistan’s exports consisted of knitwear, garments, bed wear and towels. Value added exports have registered marvellous growth during the last decade especially after GSP Plus granted to Pakistan by EU.

Asad Shafi, Chairman North briefed ADB delegation about massive improvements achieved by textile industry of Pakistan after GSP Plus due to compliance of all UN conventions especially relating to labour and human rights, good governance, environment and emission control.

He said that Pakistan has launched a National Compliance Centre which will work with business community to improve understanding of international compliance requirements and to promote a culture of equitable growth and discrimination free workplace. He added that APTMA has actively contributed to the establishment of National Compliance Centre and Textile laboratory for DNA testing to verify authenticity of cotton resources and adoption for a unified, mandatory traceability system across entire textile value added chain to meet EU regulatory requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025