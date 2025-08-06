BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-06

July textile exports grow 33.7pc to $1.69bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile exports have posted a growth of 33.7 percent to $ 1.69 billion in the first month of FY 2025-26 as compared to $ 1.27 billion during the corresponding month of FY 2024-25.

According to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), textile exports were $ 1.47 billion in July 2021-22, $ 1.48 billion 2022-23, $ 1.31 billion 2023-24 and $ 1.27 billion in July 2024-25.

Pakistan textile exports were recorded at $ 19.30 billion in FY 22, $ 16.51 billion in FY 23, $ 16.68 billion 24, $ 16.68 billion in FY 25.

