Three soldiers martyred in Mastung terrorist attack: ISPR

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army, including a major, embraced martyrdom in Mastung district after Indian-sponsored terrorists from the group “Fitna al Hindustan” targeted a security forces’ vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED), the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred during the night between August 5 and 6. The martyred personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (31), a resident of Narowal District; Naik Ibni Amin (37), hailing from Swabi District; and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (33), from Karak District.

“Major Rizwan was a valiant officer who had participated in numerous counter-terrorism operations and always led from the front,” the ISPR said, lauding the fallen officer’s bravery.

Following the attack, security forces swiftly launched a sanitization operation in the area. Four terrorists linked to the attack were neutralized during the operation. The ISPR reiterated that such operations would continue until the area was completely cleared of hostile elements.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

PM condemns attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers.

“The entire nation salutes our martyrs,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office. He offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The premier also praised the swift response by security forces that led to the killing of four terrorists, describing the troops as a “steel wall” protecting the nation.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating all forms of terrorism and paid tribute to the security forces’ unmatched sacrifices in the fight against militancy.