BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three soldiers martyred in Mastung terrorist attack: ISPR

Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 02:41am

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army, including a major, embraced martyrdom in Mastung district after Indian-sponsored terrorists from the group “Fitna al Hindustan” targeted a security forces’ vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED), the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred during the night between August 5 and 6. The martyred personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (31), a resident of Narowal District; Naik Ibni Amin (37), hailing from Swabi District; and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (33), from Karak District.

“Major Rizwan was a valiant officer who had participated in numerous counter-terrorism operations and always led from the front,” the ISPR said, lauding the fallen officer’s bravery.

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Following the attack, security forces swiftly launched a sanitization operation in the area. Four terrorists linked to the attack were neutralized during the operation. The ISPR reiterated that such operations would continue until the area was completely cleared of hostile elements.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

PM condemns attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers.

“The entire nation salutes our martyrs,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office. He offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The premier also praised the swift response by security forces that led to the killing of four terrorists, describing the troops as a “steel wall” protecting the nation.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating all forms of terrorism and paid tribute to the security forces’ unmatched sacrifices in the fight against militancy.

ISPR Terrorist attack

Comments

200 characters

Three soldiers martyred in Mastung terrorist attack: ISPR

India says additional US tariffs ‘extremely unfortunate’

PSX’s new high: KSE-100 Index settles above 145,000

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Pakistan, Iraq agree on maritime ferry link to boost trade, tourism

Bankruptcy law reforms to boost industrial stability: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

Pakistan rupee snaps two-week rally against US dollar

Pakistan eyes castor cultivation as high-value export crop

India’s Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years as tensions with US rise

More than half of Pakistan bureaucrats own property in Portugal, claims Khawaja Asif

Read more stories