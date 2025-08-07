BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

LHC disposes of plea seeking 250 PTI workers recovery

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:43am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of PTI leader Akmal Bari seeking recovery of around 250 PTI workers and advised the petitioner to file the petition again with details of the detainees.

Earlier, a law officer contended that the petition is not maintainable. How a court could get recover the detainees without their details, he added.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, said the petitioner was compiling the list of the detainees.

The court, therefore, disposed of the petition with direction to file it again with details of all the detainees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court PTI PTI workers

Comments

200 characters

LHC disposes of plea seeking 250 PTI workers recovery

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories