LHC disposes of plea seeking 250 PTI workers recovery

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of PTI leader Akmal Bari seeking recovery of around 250 PTI workers and advised the petitioner to file the petition again with details of the detainees.

Earlier, a law officer contended that the petition is not maintainable. How a court could get recover the detainees without their details, he added.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, said the petitioner was compiling the list of the detainees.

The court, therefore, disposed of the petition with direction to file it again with details of all the detainees.

