Interloop Ltd embarks on strategic digital transformation journey with SAP Ariba

Press Release Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:02am

KARACHI: Interloop Limited, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers and a leading garment exporter from Pakistan, continues to play a critical role in driving the country’s export growth.

With an annual revenue exceeding USD 500 million, the company contributes significantly to Pakistan’s overall export earnings, reflecting the strength and potential of the textile sector.

In its ongoing transformation to become a fully integrated clothing company aligned with global best practices, Interloop has partnered with SAP to implement the SAP Ariba Source-to-Contract Suite.

The transformation initiative Project North Star began as Interloop restructured its business units to meet the evolving needs of global customers.

The company transitioned from a decentralized to a centralized model, ensuring a unified approach to accounting and procurement management. To digitize its procurement function and drive transparency, efficiency, and cost savings, Interloop selected SAP Ariba for its comprehensive capabilities in strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, and performance tracking.

The Ariba platform will enable Interloop to manage sourcing events more effectively, access a global pool of suppliers, and streamline procurement processes for greater control and accountability.

Navid Fazil, CEO, Interloop Limited said “Our goal was clear - to build a procurement function that reflects world-class standards while supporting our sustainability and digital ambitions.”

