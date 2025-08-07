Karachi inches closer to severe water crisis: WWF

KARACHI: Karachi is edging dangerously close to a severe water crisis, as key freshwater sources that sustain the city face mounting stress. Experts signalled weaning over the fast-depleting Keenjhar Lake, Hub Dam, and underground aquifers, alerting that unsustainable extraction, climate change, and poor governance are dragging the city to acute water scarcity.

President WWF-Pakistan Nadeem Khalid, speaking at a high-level workshop, said these water bodies are not merely supply points, but “lifelines” that support millions of people, farms, and entire ecosystems. He was addressing the third workshop of the Collective Action Platform for Initiating the Policy Level Work and Strategic Planning for Resilience and Sustainability of Freshwater Ecosystems, held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event gathered a wide spectrum of voices from water experts and government officials to industrial representatives and community leaders to explore collective action and nature-based solutions that can restore freshwater ecosystems while ensuring long-term water security for the metropolis.

The discussions brought into sharp focus the mounting challenges confronting Pakistan’s freshwater reserves, while offering hope through nature-based solutions (NbS); an approach that uses natural systems like wetlands, forests, and green infrastructure to safeguard water resources. Khalid stressed that beyond meeting daily needs, these ecosystems support agriculture, biodiversity, and entire communities that depend on them for survival.

Dr. Masood Arshad, Senior Director Programme, WWF-Pakistan, echoed the concerns and shared a broader view of the organisation’s ongoing efforts. He described Pakistan’s urban water crisis as both immediate and intensifying, especially in metropolitan areas like Karachi and Lahore, which are reeling from water scarcity, pollution, and inefficient management. “Karachi faces a shortage of water due to a rapid increase in population and industrial activities,” he noted. “These factors, coupled with poor management of freshwater resources and climate change, have aggravated the water situation in the city.”

Dr. Arshad also highlighted that unsustainable groundwater abstraction is further degrading fragile ecosystems such as the Indus Delta, Keenjhar Lake, and the Ravi River. He made a strong case for embracing nature-positive strategies that prioritize the restoration and conservation of freshwater ecosystems. “We must act decisively to integrate ecosystem-based solutions into our water governance frameworks,” he urged, pointing to the interdependence between ecological health and water security.

Sohail Ali Naqvi, Director Freshwater Programme at WWF-Pakistan, added that the water crisis is no longer a distant threat; it is already reshaping the urban and environmental landscape of Pakistan. “Water scarcity is no longer a distant challenge, it is a present reality that requires collective and coordinated action,” he said. He stressed that nature-based solutions offer an integrated response that can address water-related challenges while also supporting climate resilience, biodiversity, and livelihoods.

Naqvi spotlighted a newly launched initiative titled “Building Water-Sensitive Societies: Collaborative Solutions for Freshwater Resilience and Sustainability.” Backed by GSK, a leading global biopharma company, the five-year project aims to transform how urban centres manage, protect, and restore their water systems. With a strategic focus on Karachi, Keenjhar Lake, and the Indus Delta in Sindh, as well as Lahore in Punjab, the project combines traditional infrastructure with innovative interventions.

These include flood protection bunds, early warning systems, constructed wetlands, mosque-based ablution water reuse systems, wastewater treatment facilities, and alternative livelihood options. Several of these models were showcased at the event, giving participants a glimpse into how NbS can be operationalized on the ground.

Naqvi also acknowledged corporate partners like GSK and Reckitt for advancing responsible water use under global frameworks such as the Alliance for Water Stewardship, which encourages industries to extend water accountability beyond their direct operations.

As the workshop came to a close, a collective call was made to prioritize collaborative and cross-sectoral water governance. Speakers stressed that addressing water stress in cities and critical ecosystems requires not just robust policies but the involvement of all stakeholders—government bodies, civil society organisations, industries, and communities. With smarter water use, improved governance, and ecosystem restoration, Pakistan still has a chance to secure its water future.

