BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-07

PBIT decides to initiate high-priority projects in first phase

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: The first meeting of the Project & Business Development Committee, established under the Government of Punjab, was held at the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Office, here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman PBIT.

The session brought together representatives from public sector departments, the private sector, the Public-Private Partnership Authority, and key stakeholders from across industry. This strategic gathering marked a vital step toward creating an integrated roadmap for sustainable and investor-driven economic growth in the province.

The meeting featured key sector representatives, including Nabeel Ali Agha (Agriculture), Sania Awais (Energy), Sadaf Zafar (Tourism), Ata ul Rehman (IT) and Aijaz Hadayat (Additional Secretary, Mines & Minerals), who, along with other public and private sector stakeholders, discussed bankable projects, feasibility priorities, and public-private partnership models.

The committee convened with the goal of identifying bankable, viable, and policy-aligned projects that can unlock Punjab’s untapped investment potential. Within 15 days, the committee will identify 40 investment projects across various sectors. In a unified move, the committee resolved to initiate high-priority projects in the first phase, with detailed feasibility studies to be completed within three months.

Additionally, five flagship projects were selected for accelerated development with a six-month target for technical completion. These projects are expected to serve as catalysts for economic transformation across critical sectors.

Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasized that Punjab’s economic success is intrinsically linked to the private sector’s proactive involvement.

He reiterated the Government of Punjab’s commitment to building a transparent, fast-track, and investor-friendly ecosystem. “Our mission is to empower private sector innovation through strategic collaboration, creating a fertile environment for both local and foreign investors,” he said. The committee also discussed the formation of sector-specific sub-committees to streamline project execution and technical validation.

All committee recommendations will be submitted to the Chief Minister for approval. The next plenary will review progress on the project bank, investor briefings, matchmaking sessions, and further steps to showcase Punjab as a regional hub of investment excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government private sector PBIT Muntaha Ashraf

Comments

200 characters

PBIT decides to initiate high-priority projects in first phase

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories