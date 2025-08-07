BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Markets Print 2025-08-07

China, Hong Kong stocks edge higher

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

SINGAPORE: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned by market hopes for an extended trade truce between the United States and China to reach a final deal.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was close to a trade deal with China and that he would meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, before the end of the year if an agreement is struck. “We’re getting very close to a deal. We’re getting along with China very well,” Trump said.

“Investors were keen to hear about the de-escalation of Sino-US trade tensions since early May,” said Steven Sun, head of research at HSBC Qianhai Securities. Meanwhile, Winnie Chwang, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, said investors would like to see more clarity from Sino-US trade negotiations. “I do sense that, while there’s been a bit more interest in revisiting the Chinese markets, there are also still investors that sit on the fence, primarily given the still uncertain nature of trade, and it’s very difficult to make any sort of confident predictions,” Chwang said.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.27% at 3,627.54 points, on course for a third straight session of gains. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.18%. ** Defence and coal shares led gains in morning trades, rising 2.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.18% at 24,947.45 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.03% to 8,948.78 points.

Separately, market attention will shift to a string of domestic economic data due later this week, including trade on Thursday and inflation on Saturday, that will give clues on the health of the economy.

