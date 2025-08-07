BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Pesco says losses cut by Rs22bn in FY24-25

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) claimed to have reduced its financial losses by Rs 22 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25 — the first significant improvement in the last five years.

This remarkable turnaround is the result of bold reforms and strong administrative measures under the visionary leadership of Chairman/ BOD Members Pesco, according to a statement issued here.

According to official figures, Pesco had been facing consistent financial setbacks over the past several years. Financial losses had escalated from Rs 42 billion in FY 2020-21 to Rs 77 billion in 2021-22, Rs 109 billion in 2022-23, and reached an alarming Rs 142 billion in 2023-24.

However, the appointment of the new Board of Directors brought a wave of strategic changes. By the end of FY 2024-25, financial losses were successfully brought down to Rs 122 billion — reflecting a savings of Rs 22 billion as compared to fiscal year 2023-24 for the company.

Chairman Pesco Board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan, commended Pesco management for their tireless efforts in steering the company toward financial recovery.

“Despite having only 43% of the required human resource to serve 4.5 million consumers, Pesco employees have continued to go above and beyond to serve their communities,” said the chairman BoD.

Moreover, Pesco has achieved a noticeable reduction in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses — bringing the figure down to 36.81 percent in the current fiscal year from 37.99 percent in the previous year.

Simultaneously, the overall Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses have been reduced to 41.62 percent during FY 2024-25 in comparison to 42.81 percent in FY 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PESCO

Comments

200 characters

Pesco says losses cut by Rs22bn in FY24-25

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories