Spot rate gains Rs100 per maund amid slow trading

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Approximately, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

400 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund and 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

