BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Palm oil falls on sluggish demand

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday as sluggish demand from key markets pressured prices, although gains in Dalian soyoil helped cap losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 4,267 ringgit ($1,009.46) a metric ton at the close. The contract rose 2.46% on Tuesday.

“Destination demand remains fragmented at the moment, which could result in further downward pressure on palm oil prices going forward,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

However, a bullish momentum in Dalian soyoil and rapeseed oil due to a slower crush is helping offset some bearish sentiments, thus preventing a larger decline, he said.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 1.35%, while its palm oil contract added 0.27%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices climbed, rebounding from a five-week low the previous day, as traders focused on US President Donald Trump threatening India with higher tariffs over its Russian crude purchases and a larger-than-expected US crude draw.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

European Union’s soybean imports for the 2025/26 season that began in July had reached 0.97 million metric tons by August 3, down 26% from the same period a year earlier, European Commission data showed. Palm oil imports were at 0.16 million tons, down 56%.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

