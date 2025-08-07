BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,215 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,132 tonnes of import cargo and 50,083 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 113,132 comprised of&65,496 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 32,355 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 15,281 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,083 comprised of 39,714 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 549 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 9,820 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Spectrum N, Hmm Sky, V Pacific, Cosco New York, Dato Lucky, Charlotte Schulte, Er Maden, & Bow Fagus, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships, namely AslIxora, Val Ence, Beijing Bridge, GslGrania , Swan Lake, & X-Oress Salween, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Vittoria, Valence, Searay, Evridiki, Stanley Park and Maria Topic expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 194,609 tonnes, comprising 91,443 tonnes imports cargo and 103,166 export cargo carried in 6,888 Containers (2,112 TEUs Imports & 4,776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PVT Solana, Blue Bird, DS Rosa, Fuwairit and Hansa Africa & another ship ‘Hong Yeng Chang Sheng’ carrying Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berthed at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Wednesday 6th August, 2025.

Port Qasim

