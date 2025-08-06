Zelenskiy says Russia seems more inclined now to a ceasefire

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia seemed “more inclined” to a ceasefire, but details of a potential deal are of great significance and neither Ukraine nor the U.S. should be deceived by Moscow.

President Donald Trump said his special envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday delivered “great progress,” but Trump gave no specifics.

Following the meeting, Zelenskiy had a call with Trump, joined by European allies.

“Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started,” Zelenskiy said on X.

Zelensky urges allies to push for ‘regime change’ in Russia

Trump, who has signalled frustration with Putin in recent weeks and has given the Russian president until Friday to make peace with Ukraine or face tougher sanctions, hailed Witkoff’s visit as highly productive. But a White House official said the secondary sanctions that Trump has threatened against countries doing business with Russia were still expected to be implemented on Friday.

An executive order introducing additional 25% tariffs on India for Russian oil imports was signed on Wednesday.

“The pressure on (Russia) works. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details – neither us nor the U.S.,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, which now controls about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and proceeds with its advances on the eastern front, rejected the idea.

National security advisers from Ukraine and allied nations were to meet soon to work out a “joint stance”, Zelenskiy added.