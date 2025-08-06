BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian drugmaker Divi’s misses June-quarter profit view on weak US pricing

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 05:09pm

India’s Divi’s Laboratories reported first-quarter profit below estimates on Wednesday, as manufacturers producing generic drugs continued to be negatively impacted by pricing pressures in the key U.S. market, sending shares down 3.3%.

The Hyderabad-based company’s consolidated net profit rose 26.7% to 5.45 billion rupees ($62 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts, on average, had expected 5.75 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Indian generic drugmakers, which get a significant chunk of their revenue from the U.S., have been grappling with weak pricing amid stiff competition in the region.

Divi’s, one of India’s largest manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), has flagged pricing pressure and high competition in its generics business in global markets, adding that it aims to increase its market share by launching molecules as they get off patent.

APIs are key chemical components in a drug that produce the intended therapeutic effects. Divi’s exports to more than 100 countries, with the U.S. and Europe being its core markets

The company’s shares were down 2.5% before the news, in tandem with the rest of the pharma stocks on U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential tariff threat.

India’s Pidilite posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand; announces bonus issue

The drugmaker’s peers Cipla and Dr Reddy’s also reported subdued June-quarter sales in the U.S.

Revenue from operations for Divi’s rose 14% to 24.10 billion rupees, also missing analysts’ estimates of 24.56 billion rupees.

The company is banking on demand from diabetes and weight-loss drugs manufacturers such as Eli Lilly, who cater to skyrocketing customer demand for the drug in global markets.

India drugmakers Pharmaceuticals pharmaceutical sector Divi's Laboratories indian drugmakers

Comments

200 characters

Indian drugmaker Divi’s misses June-quarter profit view on weak US pricing

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories